Pittenger to headline Scotland GOP dinner

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Republican Party will have its annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner at the Deercroft Clubhouse.

The Feb. 25 event will begin with a social at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.

The dinner’s featured speaker will be U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, who represents Scotland County in Congress as part of the 9th District that runs from Charlotte to Lumberton. Pittenger and his wife, Suzanne, live in Charlotte and have four grown children and nine grandchildren.

For information about the dinner, call 910-369-0385.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pittenger_robert-1.jpg