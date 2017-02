LAURINBURG — There will be a Knights of Columbus flounder fish fry on Thursday from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m.; and from 5 to 7 pm. to benefit Scotland County teachers of special needs students.

Plates are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Eat in, take out or drive thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more. The church is at 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

The church is at 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_rfl_3653.jpg