FEMA to close recovery center that serves Scotland

LUMBERTON — The Disaster Recovery Center that serves Scotland County will close on Thursday, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Lumberton-based center will close by 6 p.m., but FEMA will remain in North Carolina helping the victims of Hurricane Matthew, an agency spokesman said.

“We will continue to work with survivors with housing issues, appeals, as well as processing pending applications,” Ray Perez said. “Those registered with FEMA can always call 1-800-621-3362 for information and questions about their individual case. We urge survivors to stay in touch with FEMA.”

Local assistance efforts remain in progress. The Robeson Church and Community Center continues to operate a warehouse at 1401 Starlite Drive in Lumberton where victims of the hurricane and resulting flooding can pick up needed items for free.

