LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Career Fair is scheduled for March 14 at the Fred G. Williams Jr. Student Center.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

This annual event is open to all RCC students and alumni. They will have an opportunity to meet with employers to discuss employment opportunities that are available locally.

