Women’s Center gets facelift

LAURINBURG – Renovations are currently underway at Scotland Health Care System’s Women’s Center.

Updates began in November and include several visual improvements along with new advanced technology. Scotland Health Care System hopes these changes will make patients and visitors feel more comfortable and secure during their stay.

Scotland Health Carey System has nearly $2.7 million in renovations planned for its women’s center. Improvements include new flooring and paint throughout the hallways, patient rooms, labor and delivery and nursery. The unit’s three nurses’ stations will be remodeled to include new cabinets and shelving to improve work flow.

To create a more relaxing atmosphere for new mothers, patient rooms will be upgraded to include soothing lighting, as well as new cabinets and furniture. Also, some patient rooms will be enlarged to create more privacy.

A new infant security system will be installed early February. As part of the system, each newborn is given an identification tag. Alarms will sound if any infant gets close to an exit. There is also a monitor on the nursing unit that displays each infant’s location on the floor at all times.

“Scotland Health Care System is excited about the renovations in progress and looks forward to sharing the new Women’s Center with the community,” said Michelle Herberg, director of the Women’s Unit. “The renovation will provide a more comfortable and inviting environment for our patients. It will also bring a higher standard of healthcare to the women in our communities.”