Maxton has good audit, sets aim at town’s litterbugs

MAXTON — The town’s Board of Commissioners got word that Maxton’s finances are in good shape and listened as the town manager detailed plans to deal with litterbugs.

“We had a good audit,” Mayor Emmett Morton said after the meeting. “We moved up in every category.”

The audit was presented by John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas Associates, and showed a more robust General Fund.

“Cash has risen to levels you haven’t seen,” Masters said.

Morton praised the good work of S. Preston Douglas Associates, which is based in Lumberton.

The Maxton Police Department is using “undercover surveillance” to catch people tossing trash onto the town’s streets, Town Manager Kate Bordeaux told the commissioners.

The program is a reaction to residents’ complaints about the amount of trash and her own distaste at seeing the streets filled with litter.

“I don’t believe it is Maxton residents,” Bordeaux said. “I believe it is people from out of town.”

The town must do a better job of educating residents about keeping the town clean, she said. One education effort will be a public service message urging residents and visitors not to litter.

The commissioners also approved an application for an $80,000 Building ReUse grant from the state Department of Commerce. The application was filed by Driven Contractors, of Maxton. The money would be used to renovate an old pharmacy building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In other business, the board:

— Named Dennis Freeman, who has worked with the town’s Waste Management Department for 18 years, the Employee of the Month. Bordeaux praised Freeman for his hard work and leadership skills.

— Approved the sale of land next to the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport to the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation. The land has an appraised value of more than $1.2 million.

— Approved leasing a hangar at the airport to Charlotte Aircraft.

— Appointed Ruthie McDowell to the Planning and Zoning Board.

— Appointed Aggie Deese, Vivian Brown-Morrison and Annie Hicks-Hagar to the Library Board.

T.C. Hunter can be reached at 910-816-1974

