Pittenger opens Laurinburg office

LAURINBURG — U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-Charlotte, has launched regular, weekly office hours in Laurinburg beginning today, according to his office.

Pittenger’s Laurinburg office is located inside the Scotland County Economic & Development Office at 16800-A U.S. Highway 401 Bypass. A staff member will be available every other Tuesday from 9 a.m. through noon. The time may be adjusted according to response.

Constituents can receive assistance with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans Benefits, small business issues, agriculture, FEMA/disaster relief, passports, visas.

“Basically any form of federal red tape, we can help,” Pittenger said. “We will return your call, or better yet, meet with you in person during our regular, weekly office hours. Please come say hello.”

Staff members will also be available Monday through Thursday at Pittenger’s Monroe regional office — 100 West Jefferson St., Suite 1-A — or constituents may call 704-917-9573 to make other arrangements.

Pittenger’s Scotland office will be managed by Jake Cashwell. He can be reached at 910-303-0669.

