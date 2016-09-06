Maxton man charged with sex crimes

MAXTON — A Maxton man has been charged with sex offenses against a child.

Jessie Leon Gibson, 56, was charged last month with taking indecent liberties with a 9-year-old, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey. Gibson is a registered sex offender, Sealey said.

Gibson was taken into custody at about about three hours after the incident was reported at a home on Chambers Drive.

Sealey said detectives spoke to the child, the child’s mother and witnesses before charging Gibson.

Sealey said Gibson knew the child and lives nearby on Jacobs Road.

Gibson was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Jessie Gibson http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_jessie-gibson.jpg Jessie Gibson Carl Williams http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_williams.jpg Carl Williams