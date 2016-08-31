Local artists sought for NC duck stamp competition

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are calling all artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.

The winning artwork will be featured on the 2017-18 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the North Carolina duck stamp. Artists 18 years old and older are eligible to enter the competition. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m., Jan. 20, 2017 to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, located at 108 Gladden Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.

The Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority sponsor the annual national contest, which typically draws artists from across the United States. This year, artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ring-necked duck, gadwall, or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat.

Artwork will be judged on the following criteria:

• Level and accuracy of detail in all aspects of the anatomy of waterfowl;

• Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the selected species’ habitat;

• Attractiveness and creativity of the composition, regarding spatial balance, lighting and harmony of subject and background; and,

• Visual appeal and suitability for reproduction at both the print and stamp scales.

Artists may submit only one design, in whatever medium they choose. Images must be horizontal, 13 inches by 18 inches, matted in white to outside dimensions of 18 inches by 23 inches and should be loosely covered with a protective overleaf, although not framed or covered with glass. The image should bear no signature or other marks that would identify the artist.

Complete entry guidelines, as well as specific requirements for artwork, are located on the Little Washington website .

The winning design will be selected by a panel of five judges who have expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression. The judging will take place on Jan. 24, 2017 and the winner will be notified shortly after. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.

Proceeds from sales of the print and stamp support the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which generates revenue for the conservation of waterfowl habitat in North Carolina.

For more information about the Waterfowl Conservation Stamp and Print Competition, visit the Washington Tourism Development Authority at www.littlewashingtonnc.com. For more information on waterfowl hunting and licenses in North Carolina, visit www.ncwildlife.org/hunting.

