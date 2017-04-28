Scotland Memorial charity run to raise funds, fun

LAURINBURG — Runners of all experiences have the opportunity to break a sweat to help educate improve health in Scotland County.

The 13th Annual FUNd Run-4-Life, organized by the Scotland Memorial Foundation and presented by Service Thread, will take place Saturday and will offer multiple races to cater to any type of running experience.

All events for the fundraiser will take place at the Community Health and Rehabilitation Center on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital at 500 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg.

This year’s fundraiser is projected to have more than 300 participants, as well as 150 volunteers, according to Kirsten Dean, Scotland Memorial Foundation director. “It is an effort of love to put on this event and we could not do it without our volunteers.”

Although exercise is the draw to the event, the Scotland Memorial Foundation is really bringing people together to raise money for those who are living with cancer and diabetes.

Every dollar raised will support the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund, which provides resources and educational programs focused on addressing the growing trend of diabetes in children and adults, and the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center’s Patient Assistance Fund to assists patients who may be faced with financial challenges during their cancer care.

“We are still accepting donations and for those who would like to contribute, they can do so online on our website or in the office,” Dean said.

The event will feature a USA Track and Field certified half-marathon, 5K run/walk, and a 1-mile fun run/ribbon walk around the Scotland Memorial hospital campus. For those who have yet to register, there will be a late registration booth Saturday morning from 6 to 7 a.m., with the first event, the half-marathon, starting at 7:30 a.m. The 5k run/walk is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile ribbon walk will start at 9:30 a.m.

Prospective participants will also be able to register for the 1-mile fun run/ribbon walk from 8:15 to 9:15, according to Dean. Those who have already registered can pick up their race packet from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Scotland Memorial.

The most popular route has been the 5k race, which has seen as many as 220 participants alone.

“A lot of people will run the 5k and then also do the 1-mile ribbon walk with their children,” said Dean.

Registration for the half-marathon costs $55 and $30 for students k-12 and college students with valid ID. The 5k registration is $25 and $25 for students, and the one 1-mile ribbon walk costs $10 for all participants.

The top three finishers in each age group will receive a medal in both the half-marathon and the 5k race. The age groups are 15 to 19 years old, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49 years old, and so on. The races are open to all ages and last year saw participants as old as 72 and as young as 4-years-old running.

Last year’s half-marathon featured 33 runners, with the first place runner finishing in 1 hour 22 minutes and 35 seconds, boasting a six-minute and eight-second mile pace.

For information, call 910-291-7543.

By Nolan Gilmour

Reach Nolan Gilmour 910-506-3171

