Neil Simon’s ‘Barefoot in the Park’ to be performed at RCC’s Cole

HAMLET— Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” will be presented live on stage at the Cole Auditorium by Montana Repertory Theatre on March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are excited to be bringing our DeWitt Performing Arts Series audience this classic romantic comedy that explores love, relationships and marriage,” Cole Director Joey Bennett said. “This American masterpiece is brought to life by one of the country’s leading touring ensembles.”

“Barefoot in the Park” is the story of Corie and Paul Bratter, newlyweds living in New York City. Corie is an impulsive, independent free spirit. Paul is a levelheaded, conservative young lawyer. As the honeymoon ends and reality sets in, the bliss of marriage turns to comical discord. Corie’s mother arrives as an unexpected guest, at loose ends and a bit loopy. Their situation is further complicated by their eccentric, bohemian neighbor, “The Bluebeard of 48th Street.”

In the midst of all the craziness and quarreling and misunderstanding, the young couple learns to live together, and meet each other halfway.

“‘Barefoot in the Park’ is a warm and hysterical comedy, beloved by critics and audiences alike,” Bennett said.

The mastermind behind “Barefoot in the Park,” Marvin Neil Simon, is an American playwright, screenwriter and author. He has written more than 30 plays and nearly the same number of movie screenplays, mostly adaptations of his plays.

Montana Repertory Theatre is one of the most dynamic and respected touring companies in the country. It assembles principle actors, directors, and designers with prestigious credits, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours of Broadway shows, and major regional theatre credits.

The cost per ticket is $35 and can be purchased through the Cole Auditorium Box Office.

Box office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the box office at 910-410-1691.

