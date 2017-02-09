Faith Calendar

Printed submissions can be delivered to the Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to switten@civitasmedia.com, or faxed to 910-249-2500 by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Feb. 10

Laurinburg Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold its annual BBQ Sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1510 South Main Street. Tickets are $8 a plate. Eat in, take out or drive through are available.

Feb. 12

Temple Church of God in Christ will have new service times — Sunday School will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m.; prayer from 9:45 to 10 a.m. and morning worship from 10 a.m. until. Come meet newly appointed Pastor Von Kendrick Ginyard and First Lady Tangela Ginyard. For more information, visit the churches Facebook Graham Temple COGIC.

New Greater Saint James Word Praise and Worship ministries will hold Pastorial Day service at 900 South Caledonia Road with preaching overseer Pastor Jane Hasty. For information call, Rosa Obie 910-318-1272.

Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church will a “Fruits of the Spirit” program at 11941 Bostic Road at 3 p.m. Musical guest will be the Walls Chapel All Male Choir. For information call 910-276-7887.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church will be have a Building Fund Service at 3 p.m. at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill. Guest preacher will be Apostle James Williams of St. James Church in Society Hill, South Carolina.

St. Matthew’s AME Zion will hold it’s 47th annual Wee Miss Valentine Pageant at 604 S. Patterson Street at 3 p.m.

Greater Glory Outreach Ministries will host Bishop James Glenn of Wadesboro at 9300 McFarland Road. Glenn will speak on behalf of the Pastor’s Aide Department at 3 p.m.

Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church will host a Jabez Friday prayer service at 14600 Railroad Street in Gibson at 7 p.m. Pastor Jessie McClendon of Godwin Chapel AME Zion in McColl will deliver the message.

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will host a Community Youth and Families empowerment meeting at 601 Main Street at 5:30 p.m. For information call, Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Household of Faith will hold a birthday celebration for Pastor Brenda J. Gay at 19091 Blakely Road, Laurinburg at 3 p.m.

Feb. 17

Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church will host a celebration of Pastor Kenneth Bethea’s fourth anniversary with the church at 146000 Railroad Street, Gibson at 7 p.m. Pastor Benjamin Jackson Jr. of St. Mary’s A.M.E. Zion Church of Laurel Hill will deliver the message. For information call, Sanda Warren 910-373-0053.

Feb. 19

House of Prayer for All People will host guest speaker Rev. Willie Carthens of Wagram at 11:30 a.m. at 4520 Main Street, Gibson.

First Church of Christ Disciples of Christ will hold a black history program at 1405 Produce Market Road at 8 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. James W. Clark. For information call, 910-277-8408.

Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church will hold a black history service at 14600 Railroad Street in Gibson at 3 p.m. Rev. Garland Pierce of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church will deliver the message.

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host a black history program at 11 a.m. with dinner following the service. The black history program will begin at 2 p.m. at 25120 Raeford Road, Wagram. Dr. J.W. Gorham of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Linda Terry 910-277-1630.

Unionville Missionary Baptist Church will host a black history program at 3 p.m. at 18400 Blakely Road, Laurinburg. Speakers will include Rev. Kelvin Freeman of Hunters Chapel Church in Laurinburg along with the Hunters Chapel Choir and special storytelling by Tyrus Jones.

Feb. 25

Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will host a Rainbow Tea to celebrate Black History month at 6 p.m. at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 25120 Raeford Road, Wagram. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any Scotland County Ministerial Alliance member or by calling 910-277-1422.

March 2

St. John United Methodist women will hold their annual Bean and Cornbread Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. John UMC Church, Hwy. 79 near Gibson. Cost is $6.00 per person, eat in or take out. Many types of beans will be served with cornbread, fatback, homemade biscuits, and desserts. Proceeds go to Mission Projects including Domestic Violence & Rape Crises Center and Church Community Center.

April 20 -22

Life Changing Ministries will hold its annual Youth Extravaganza at the National Guard Armory at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday. For information, call Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Ongoing

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.