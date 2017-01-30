Chamber honorees make impact

LAURINBURG — Believing in the future of Scotland County was a theme that echoed throughout Thursday’s 78th annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s membership dinner and awards banquet.

More than 300 people gathered at the Highlands to honor those who have made it their mission to make Laurinburg and Scotland County a better and more prosperous place to live.

Outgoing board chairman Dean Nichols noted successful 2016 editions of chamber traditions like the Laurinburg After Five concert series, Chamber on the Half Shell oyster roast, Christmas parade and the new weekly TV show “Road to Scotland County.” Nichols also mentioned the addition of 37 new members to the chamber.

“It’s been an honor to be your chairman welcoming new members, attending 25 business grand openings — ranging from companies spending millions of dollar on infrastructure or a family realizing their dream,” Nichols said. “They all had one thing in common, they believed in Scotland County.”

Nichols then invited Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis to announce that the State Board of Community Colleges had selected Service Thread to receive the 2016 Distinguished Partner Award by demonstrating leadership in workforce development, working with their employees and having a strong partnership with the local community college.

“Many companies in Richmond and Scotland counties met those criteria,” said McInnis. “I nominated Service Threat in particular and out of 50 nominations from all across the state, the board of community colleges saw the power and great things they are doing in Scotland County and chose them for this year’s award.”

After a standing ovation from the crowd, Nichols presented the first award of the evening, Volunteer of the Year to Dorothy Tyson, an ambassador for the chamber.

“When she learns of a new business, she is the first go greet them and welcome them to our community,” he said.

Nichols then passed the gavel to incoming chairman John Ferguson, who he described as someone who will “carry the chamber to new heights.”

Greeting the chamber membership for the first time as chairman, Ferguson kept with the theme of the event and posed a question to the members, “What more will you contribute that will make a difference in our chamber?”

“I believe everyone of you has a sense of purpose and importance,” Ferguson said. “In order to keep moving forward with enthusiasm, we must always be inspired to keep working hard and smart. As chamber members, we must push each other and we can soar.”

In his first act as chairman, Ferguson presented Lee Howell, of Scotland Motors, and his daughter Cindy with the 2016 Business of the Year award, which is presented to a civic-minded enterprise with a record of generosity when it comes to good causes in Scotland County.

Ron Gibson then introduced the guest speaker, Lt. Patrick “Clebe” McClary, a retired United States Marine who lost his left eye and left arm during the Vietnam War. McClary was a three-time Purple Heart recipient as a result of his bravery and sacrifice during the war and chose to use his experience to inspire others. The now travels around the country as a motivational speaker.

“In 1966, I saw a young man do something on a college campus that I pray I never see again in person — a young man burning the American flag,” said McClary. “I went in and told my assistant coach at the University of South Carolina that I was going to Parris Island and joining the Marines.”

McClary found himself platoon leader of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion in Vietnam. It was on his 19th patrol that McClary lost his left arm and eye in arm-to-arm combat.

“In the VA hospital I figured if I just died I would have been better off,” McClary said. “Athletes didn’t come to the hospital back then, but Billy Casper was playing in a golf tournament nearby and walked over to me. He said ‘God has a plan and a purpose for your life. I love you and don’t give up and thank you for what you’ve done.’ You talk about needing that.”

The program wrapped up with the final two awards, the Dormagen-McLean Community Youth Service Award which is presented to an individual aged 15-21 who has taken the role of a community leader and peer role model. This year’s recipient was Scotland High School senior Daniel Johnson. The 16-year-old is an active member in Beta and Key club, is the vice-president of the National Honor Society and plays on the high school soccer and tennis teams.

For the first time in the history of the Dunbar-McCory Quality of Life award, which focuses on someone who keeps a low profile and dedicates time to improve the environment for those living and working in the county, was not presented to an individual or a couple but an entire family.

“Few in our community have had more impact than the Nichols family over the years,” said presenter Becca Hughs. “The late Charlie Nichols and his wife Faye adopted Scotland County as their home years ago. They lived a life of volunteerism, service and commitment to our community. They fostered a love of that life in their sons Bill, Dean and Ken. Fortunately for everyone in Scotland County Dean’s wife Candy and Ken’s wife, Carol, also embraced this community.”

One final time, the audience stood up from their chairs to give the Nichols family a standing ovation as they accepted their award.

Ferguson closed the 78th annual program by saying, “when you need friends, this is the place to be.”

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce 2017 board is as follows: Chairman John Ferguson, Vice-chair for Community Development Jay Todd, Vice-chair of Merchants Angi Romaine, Treasurer Joel Hartwell, and Chair-elect Matt Pracht.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

