Santa and his helpers visit senior center

For more photos, see page 8A

LAURINBURG — The residents of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center got a Christmas treat when Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the nursing home’s annual Christmas party to hand out gifts.

The gifts were purchased for the residents by employees of the center playing secret Santa to one or more residents.

“That’s one of the things that makes this so neat,” said Scottish Pines Executive Director Margaret Dickerson “They don’t make much money, but they spend what they have.”

Dickerson said all of the facility’s employees participate in the event. Housekeeping, reception, dietary, nursing assistants, nurses, administration and therapy all come together to give the residents a special treat.

“They treat the residents like their own parents grandmothers and grandfathers,” Dickerson said of the staff.

Since employees work with residents on a daily basis, they know the likes and needs of the folks they serve.

Transportation Director Lucy Mauk, played secret Santa to Sandra Nichols. Mauk bought Nichols an emoji pillow with arms for a very special reason.

“I was stuck for what else to buy; I had already bought a robe and a solar lamp,” Mauk said. “Then I saw this and I said, ‘There’s nothing better for her,’ because she loves hugs.”

Nichols was pleased with her gift and held tightly to the pillow.

Some residents, like 93-year-old Patty Pate, opened her gifts right away. Pate received a set of pajamas and cologne.

“I can use that,” Pate said. “That’s alright.”

Others held onto theirs a little longer.

“I’m going to put mine under my daughter’s tree,” said 89-year-old Beulah Wells “I know who it came from.”

Mr. and Mrs. Claus also visited each room to bring gifts to those who could not join the party.

The secret Santa and party have been taking place at Scottish Pines for five years, but the event is a holdover from before the rehabilitation and nursing facility existed, according to Dickerson. Staffers began the tradition at Century Care in Hasty before Century Care and the Edwin Morgan Center joined to become Scottish Pines.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were Harold and Jean Turner who have been playing the characters for seven years.

Mrs. Claus delivers a special gift to a resident of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at the center’s annual Christmas party. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MrsC.jpg Mrs. Claus delivers a special gift to a resident of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at the center’s annual Christmas party.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

For more photos, see page 8A

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169