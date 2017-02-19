Eastpointe OKs consolidation with Cardinal

BEULAVILLE — Eastpointe Human Services’ board of directors has unanimously approved a consolidation agreement with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare to provide mental health services.

“We are excited to take this step forward on behalf of our members and communities,” said Rob Boyette, Eastpointe board chairman. “Together, our organizations can leverage an innovative, community-based model to improve outcomes for over 1 million North Carolinians while also ensuring that Medicaid reform includes access, choice and integrated care for complex populations.”

Eastpointe manages behavioral health care for Scotland, Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Nash, Robeson, Sampson, Wayne, and Wilson counties.

The transition is expected to be complete by July 1.

“Enabling personalized services and supports that address our members’ total wellness and quality of life is a key component of our shared vision for the future of Medicaid managed care,” said Lucy Drake, board chair of Cardinal Innovations. “We look forward to working with Eastpointe’s members, providers and stakeholders in Eastern North Carolina and are committed to a seamless transition.”

Upon regulatory approval by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary, the combined organization will serve 32 counties with approximately 3.8 million residents and more than 1.1 million enrolled members.