Mace, Robinson engagement

Courtesy photo
Joey and Susan Mace, of Laurinburg, have announced the engagement of their daughter Brittany Mace to Danny Robinson Jr. Danny is the son of Danny and Carolyn Robinson, of Bennettsville, S.C. The two plan to have a private wedding ceremony later this month.
