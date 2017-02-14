The art of love

Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange

Stella Hayes, left, was one of 15 seniors of Wagram who spent Valentine’s Day painting. The Wagram Active Living Center put on the event that had participants getting creative by painting “love” inspired works of art. The Valentine’s Senior Social was for those 55 and older. The program was free.

Delores Bennett channelled her inner artist Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day by painting alongside fellow seniors of Wagram.