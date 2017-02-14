St. Mary’s fish fry aids Scotland teachers

LAURINBURG — The Knights of Columbus of St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg held a recent fish fry with most of the proceeds going to help Scotland County teachers of exceptional children.

Ten teachers assisted in the event that served 935 meals. Participating teachers were Rose Anne Fitzpatrick, Joy Lindley, Nancy Williams, Nikki Bowen, Corinna Wilkins, Marissa Lemmond, Donna Clark, Kesha B. Hood, Cory Cowan and Catherine Pinkston.

Each of the teachers have been given a check for $160 and will receive an additional $40 from the North Carolina Knights of Columbus. St. Mary and the Knights have been assisting our local Exceptional Children teachers with funds for classroom expenses not covered by the school system for many years.

There will be another Knights of Columbus flounder fish fry on March 2 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm; and from 5 to 7 pm. Plates are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Eat in, take out or drive thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

St. Mary Church is at 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

