Scottish Pilot Club event offers wine, food and song

Attendees sampled a wide variety of food along with wines from local vineyards Cypress Bend Vineyards in Wagram and Locklear Vineyard and Winery of Maxton.

Nyjel Graham, an 18- year-old freshman at Winston-Salem State University from Laurinburg, plays the saxophone at Saturday’s event.

Proceeds from the event will support Scotland County Special Olympics and other handicapped youth projects of the Scottish Pilot Club.

Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently held the first-ever “Taste of Food, Wine and Music” at the Morris Morgan Auditorium at St. Andrews University.

The evening began with a wine, craft beer, tasting and light hors d’oeuvres followed by a concert of young musicians from the Scotland County area.

The “Tasting” also featured young musicians, Rebecca Simmons on violin and Eryn Jones Fuson who plays the Indie harp, folk guitar and piano.

