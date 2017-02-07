Love songs, organ music, silent film part of Valentine’s show at Civic Center

LUMBERTON — Romance and a classic silent film accompanied by organ music and songs of love will entertain Valentine’s Day revelers at the Carolina Civic Center’s “Love is in the Air” event.

Love songs from the ‘20s to the present will be performed Feb. 14 by organist and composer Mark Andersen, who will play the theater’s Mighty Morton theater organ. Singers Janiel Miller, Melvin Ezzel and Laura Morgan will perform and Betty Fisher will accompany on the accordion. The night also includes the silent film “Love,” with Greta Garbo and John Gilbert, accompanied by Andersen with his own original score.

“We’re going to be featuring some of the best singers in the area,” Andersen said. “They are going to bring some of the greatest love songs in the world to the stage.”

Fisher’s accordion will be featured during a French bistro portion of the show.

A Lumberton native, Andersen is a two-time winner of the International Composer’s Competition in Amsterdam and has released 32 albums of original music through International Artists Records. Andersen has performed with the Boston Symphony and worked as an arranger for NBC. He returned to his hometown in 2015.

This is the third collaboration between the Civic Center and Andersen, said Richard Sceiford, executive director of the Carolina Civic Center. The community is fortunate to have a native son who has returned home and is willing to share his gifts, he said.

“It’s really added a lot to what we offer here at the theater. The blessing of having somebody who can literally play and help us manage our amazing organ,” Sceiford said. “A year ago we finished major repairs and refurbishment on the organ and celebrated that with a sold-out performance by Mr. Andersen. So his presence has added several more dimensions to our offerings.”

Tickets to the show range from $10 to $25. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

The Carolina Civic Center is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton. For information, visit carolinaciviccenter.com or call 910-738-4339.

