Sights from around the inaugural Team Festival

Michael McKeithan stands behind his Chevrolet Camaro at the Tema Festival car show on Atkinson Street Saturday.

Jimmy McPatterson and his sister April Tilson competing on the corn hole boards set up at the Tema Festival throughout the weekend.

Tema Festival goers waiting in line for some homemade lemonade.

The Amazin Papa G, a reggae artist out of Atlanta preforms Saturday night at the Miss Tema Humanitarian Scholarship Pageant.

Original slave shackles were on display as part of the Tema exhibit Black History 101 Mobile Museum.

Gospel singer David Spencer preforming Sunday.

From left, Trejah Bostic and Deijah McQueen as they crowned during the Miss Tema and Junior Miss Tema pageant

The Wagram Active Steppers on Sunday kicked off the live performances.

Food vendor Walter Steele of Laurinburg cooks smoked turkey legs and smoked sausage during the festival on Saturday.