Blanden to hold peanut festival

DUBLIN — Bladen County will host a celebration for the peanut in the peanut capital of the South on Sept. 17 at Dublin Primary School.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade. Entry for the parade is free, except for queens and kings. One queen in a car will cost $25, two to three queens in a car will cost $40 and several queens in a car, boat or on a float will cost $50. If the fee isn’t paid by Sept. 12, the cost will be $75 on the day of the parade.

The celebration will include a Classic Cruisers car show, food and craft vendors, BBQ plate sales, kiddie and women’s tractor pulls, all day live entertainment, a peanut recipe cook-off, mechanical rides, and games.

Hot boiled peanuts will be sold on site this year along with cold boiled, salted in the shell, roasted and green peanuts, and there will be rides and activity houses for children and adults.

The peanut recipe cook-off contest, which will be judged at 11:30 a.m., will consist of first, second and third-place winners in three divisions including candy, bread and dessert. Set up for the contest will be held in the school’s cafeteria. For entertainment during the festival, Crossroads Ford of Lumberton presents the Carolina Soul Band and the Carolina Breakers.

The festival is also still looking for sponsors. To become a sponsor, contact Bobbie Todd at 910-876-4884. For the safety of all attendees, only service animals will be allowed at the festival, and food and craft vendors will not be allowed to sell their food or products along the parade route.

For information, visit DublinPeanutFestival.