Cross – Flanagan Wedding

LAURINBURG — Kurt and Cindy Cross, of Laurinburg, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brandi Nicole Cross to Devan Ross Flanagan.

Devan is the son of James Brent Swett and Rhonda Flanagan.

The bride is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management and marketing. She currently is employed at Scotland Health Care Systems, First Health of the Carolinas, and is the varsity cheerleading coach at Scotland High School. Brandi is the granddaughter of Mackie and Linda McClendon, and Terry and Eleanore Cross.

The groom is also a graduate of the The University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. He is currently employed at Smithfields/Murphy Brown. Devan is the grandson of Otha Swett, the late Tommy Dorsey Swett, and the late Magnolia Flanagan.

The couple are planning to wed in September.